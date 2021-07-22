Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 22 at 4:27PM MDT until July 22 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 327 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest

of Avra Valley, or 17 miles southwest of Marana, moving northwest

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and Silver Bell.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.