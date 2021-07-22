Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 22 at 3:51PM MDT until July 22 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 251 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of

Three Points, or 18 miles southwest of Marana, moving north at 10

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks

and San Pedro.

This includes the following highways…

Route 86 between mile markers 141 and 158.

Route 286 between mile markers 44 and 45.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.