Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 22 at 2:53PM MDT until July 22 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 153 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Three Points,

or 17 miles northwest of Green Valley, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Three Points.

This includes the following highways…

Route 86 between mile markers 140 and 152.

Route 286 between mile markers 33 and 45.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.