Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 22 at 2:37PM MDT until July 22 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 215 PM MST.

* At 136 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of Three Points, or 14 miles northwest of Green Valley, moving west

at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Three Points.

This includes the following highways…

Route 86 between mile markers 139 and 152.

Route 286 between mile markers 32 and 45.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.