Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 8:58PM MDT until July 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1100 PM MST.
* At 758 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford
Regional Airport, Pima, Central, Fort Thomas, Swift Trail
Junction, Frye Mesa Dam, Mount Graham, Fort Grant and Bonita.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.