Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 7:57PM MDT until July 22 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 7:57PM MDT until July 22 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 900 PM MST.
* At 657 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 2
inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of North Central Cochise County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.