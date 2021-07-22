Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 7:01PM MDT until July 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 601 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding across

western portions of the Tohono Oodham Nation. Up to 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco

27, Gunsight, Pia Oik and Kuakatch.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.