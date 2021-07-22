Skip to Content

Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 4:49PM MDT until July 22 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Updated
Last updated today at 11:06 pm
3:49 pm

At 349 PM MST, Earlier heavy rain due to thunderstorms has ended
however water is expected to continue down Aravaipa Creek with small
stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain fell just south of
Klondike.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke.

Aravaipa Creek is the most likely place to experience minor
flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content