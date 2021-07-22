Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 3:36PM MDT until July 22 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

West Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 236 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorm south of Klondike and the storm is moving northwest

down Aravaipa Creek toward Klondike. This will cause small stream

flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke.

Aravaipa Creek from south of Klondike to the San Pedro River is the

most likely place to experience minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.