Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 11:16PM MDT until July 23 at 2:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 11:16PM MDT until July 23 at 2:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 130 AM MST.
* At 1016 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Florence, Magma and Valley Farms.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.