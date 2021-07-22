Skip to Content

Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 11:16PM MDT until July 23 at 2:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

10:16 pm

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 AM MST.

* At 1016 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Florence, Magma and Valley Farms.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

