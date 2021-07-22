Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 11:10PM MDT until July 23 at 2:00AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 100 AM MST.

* At 1010 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Runoff from previous storms may also

continue.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chandler, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek,

Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola, Blackwater, San Tan

Mountain Park, Chandler Heights, Estrella Sailport, Toltec, San

Tan Valley, Randolph, La Palma, Coolidge Airport and Sacaton.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.