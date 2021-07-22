Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 10:54PM MDT until July 23 at 1:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 10:54PM MDT until July 23 at 1:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until midnight MST.
* At 954 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Bisbee-Douglas Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.