Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 10:40PM MDT until July 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 940 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford

Regional Airport, Pima, Central, Fort Thomas, Swift Trail

Junction, Frye Mesa Dam, Mount Graham, Fort Grant and Bonita.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.