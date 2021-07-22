Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 12:52AM MDT until July 23 at 3:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 245 AM MST.

* At 1152 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across much of the Tucson metro

area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 30 minutes.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Sierra Vista, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita,

Green Valley, Nogales, Douglas, Safford, Bisbee, Benson, Willcox,

Oracle, Clifton, Ajo, Sells, Mammoth, Tubac and Davis-Monthan Air

Force Base.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.