Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 12:52AM MDT until July 23 at 3:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 12:52AM MDT until July 23 at 3:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…
Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 245 AM MST.
* At 1152 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across much of the Tucson metro
area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 30 minutes.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Catalina, Sierra Vista, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita,
Green Valley, Nogales, Douglas, Safford, Bisbee, Benson, Willcox,
Oracle, Clifton, Ajo, Sells, Mammoth, Tubac and Davis-Monthan Air
Force Base.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.