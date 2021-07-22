Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 12:44AM MDT until July 23 at 2:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 145 AM MST.

* At 1144 PM MST, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing Flash Flooding impacting Ash Creek and other nearby

washes. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Safford, Thatcher, Pima, Central and Frye Mesa Dam.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.