Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 9:37PM MDT until July 23 at 12:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 9:37PM MDT until July 23 at 12:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1145 PM MST.
* At 837 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across both the north and south
slopes of Mt Graham. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Safford, Thatcher, Roper Lake State Park, Pima, Central, Mount
Graham, Fort Grant, Frye Mesa Dam, Bonita and Swift Trail Junction.
Ash Creek flowing north toward Pima and washes and streams flowing
near Fort Grant are most likely to experience the flash flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.