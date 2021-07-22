Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 9:06PM MDT until July 23 at 1:15AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1215 AM MST.

* At 806 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Casa Grande, Arizona City, Arizola and Toltec.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 194 and 203.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 170 and 178.

AZ Route 287 between mile markers 111 and 118.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.