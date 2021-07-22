Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 6:06PM MDT until July 22 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 506 PM MST, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring, especially on

the east side of Tucson in the vicinity of David Monthan Air Force

Base.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel

Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Catalina

Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Sabino Canyon Recreation

Area, Summit, Saguaro National Park East and Rita Ranch.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.