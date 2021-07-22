Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 5:35PM MDT until July 22 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 745 PM MST.
* At 435 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across much of the city of Tucson. Up to 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel
Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Catalina
Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, Summit, Saguaro National Park East and Rita Ranch.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.