Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 11:51PM MDT until July 23 at 3:15AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1051 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Pinto Creek, Pine Creek, and Campaign Creek. The

debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose

materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Woodbury Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Roosevelt Estates.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.