Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 11:49PM MDT until July 23 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 200 AM MST.

* At 1049 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Sahuarita, Tanque Verde, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De

Tucson, Saguaro National Park East and Rita Ranch.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Harrison Rd at Pantano Wash, Old Spanish Trl at Rincon Creek,

Houghton Rd from I-10 & Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita Rd west of Wilmot

Rd, Andrada Rd east of Wentworth Rd, Camino Loma Alta at Rincon

Creek, Freeman Rd between Broadway and Old Spanish Trail, Old

Spanish Trail at Jeremy Wash and Calle Rinconada Rd from Andrada Rd

to Sahuarita Rd.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.