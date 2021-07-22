Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 11:07PM MDT until July 23 at 3:15AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Woodbury burn scar in…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 215 AM MST.

* At 1007 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 2 inches

of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Pinto Creek, Pine Creek, and Campaign Creek. The

debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose

materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Woodbury Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Roosevelt Estates.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.