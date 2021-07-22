Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 10:24PM MDT until July 22 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 10:24PM MDT until July 22 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 924 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The Douglas ADOT rain gauge
received 1 inch of rain in an hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Douglas and Pirtleville.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.