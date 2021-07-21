Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1115 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

San Tan Valley, or 11 miles north of Coolidge, moving northwest at 15

mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Queen Creek, Blackwater, Chandler Heights, Magma, San Tan Mountain

Park, San Tan Valley and Seville.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.