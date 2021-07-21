Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
At 1115 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
San Tan Valley, or 11 miles north of Coolidge, moving northwest at 15
mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Queen Creek, Blackwater, Chandler Heights, Magma, San Tan Mountain
Park, San Tan Valley and Seville.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.