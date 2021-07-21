Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 12:12AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1112 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Paradise Valley to near Apache Lake. Movement

was northwest at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills,

Paradise Valley, Sugarloaf Mountain, Tempe Marketplace, Papago Park,

Piestewa Peak Park, Deer Valley Airport, Granite Reef Dam, Falcon

Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, Lost Dutchman State Park,

Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park, Canyon Lake and Downtown Scottsdale.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 8 and 15.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 175 and 207.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 4 and 26.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.