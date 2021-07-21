Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 8:04PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 703 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Kitt Peak, or 16 miles northeast of Sells, moving west and

northwest at 25 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sells, San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson, Gu Oidak, Fresnal, San

Pedro, No:ligk, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Santa Rosa Ranch,

Sil Nakya, Artesia, Pan Tak, Rincon and Ali Molina.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.