Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 8:04PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 8:04PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 703 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Kitt Peak, or 16 miles northeast of Sells, moving west and
northwest at 25 mph.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Sells, San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson, Gu Oidak, Fresnal, San
Pedro, No:ligk, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Santa Rosa Ranch,
Sil Nakya, Artesia, Pan Tak, Rincon and Ali Molina.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.