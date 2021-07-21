Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 7:35PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 7:35PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 634 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
the international border 8 miles west of San Miguel, or 20 miles
south of Sells, moving northwest at 15 mph.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Vamori, Cowlic and Itak.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.