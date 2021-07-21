Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 2:57PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 2:57PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 157 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20
miles east of Santa Rosa, or 32 miles west of Marana, moving west at
10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Rosa, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ak Chin, Queens Well and Sil
Nakya.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.