Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 2:57PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 157 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20

miles east of Santa Rosa, or 32 miles west of Marana, moving west at

10 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ak Chin, Queens Well and Sil

Nakya.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.