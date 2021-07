At 1259 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles west of Avra Valley, or 29 miles west of Marana, moving west at

15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea sized hail will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

San Pedro, Queens Well, No:ligk, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi,

Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya, San Luis – Sells District, Rincon and

Silver Bell.