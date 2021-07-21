Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 11:39PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1039 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Canyon Lake, or 9 miles north of Gold Canyon, moving west at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Canyon Lake, Superstition

Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Lost Dutchman State Park,

Goldfield and Tortilla Flat.

This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 193 and 207.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.