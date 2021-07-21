Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 11:11PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1011 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Boyce Thompson Arboretum, or 9 miles southwest of

Superior, moving west at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Florence, Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Boyce Thompson Arboretum,

Gold Camp and Valley Farms.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 205 and 223.

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 129 and 150.

AZ Route 177 between mile markers 163 and 165.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.