Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 10:02PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 900 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Catalina State Park, just east of Oro Valley, moving west at 10 to

15 mph.

Winds in excess of 45 mph and heavy rain will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Northwest Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes,

Flowing Wells, Tortolita, Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park,

Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.