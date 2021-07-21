Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 21 at 2:34PM MDT until July 21 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 21 at 2:34PM MDT until July 21 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 133 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles east of
Santa Rosa, or 28 miles north of Sells, moving west at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Queens Well and Sil Nakya.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.