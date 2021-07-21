Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 21 at 2:12PM MDT until July 21 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 200 PM MST.

* At 112 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles southwest

of Avra Valley, or 29 miles northeast of Sells, moving west at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Queens Well and Sil Nakya.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.