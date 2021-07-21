Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 4:06PM MDT until July 21 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Queens Well and Sil Nakya.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.