Dust Advisory issued July 21 at 11:06PM MDT until July 21 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 1006 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

Maricopa to Bapchule to Queen Creek, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 158 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 153 and 170.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 38 and 55.

Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Chandler

Heights, Gilbert City Hall, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall, San

Tan Village Mall, Seville, Freestone Park, South Mountain Park and

Bapchule.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.