Dust Advisory issued July 21 at 10:06PM MDT until July 21 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Dust Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 945 PM MST.
* At 905 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Casa
Grande to Coolidge to Florence, moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Hazardous travel.
* This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 171 and 197.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 161 and 176.
US Highway 60 between mile markers 211 and 213.
Locations impacted include…
Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Queen Creek, Blackwater, Chandler
Heights, Magma, San Tan Valley, Seville, Coolidge Airport, Florence
Junction, Bapchule, Olberg, Arizola and San Tan Mountain Park.
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.