Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 21 at 9:18AM MDT until July 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in

blowing dust expected.

* WHERE…Western Pima County and Tohono O’odham Nation.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility.

If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or

see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put

your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep

your foot off the brake pedal. Motorists should not drive into an

area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.