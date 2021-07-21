Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 21 at 9:18AM MDT until July 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 21 at 9:18AM MDT until July 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Western Pima County and Tohono O’odham Nation.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or
see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put
your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep
your foot off the brake pedal. Motorists should not drive into an
area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.