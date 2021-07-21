4 THE WEEKEND: Calling all wine lovers
TUCSON (KVOA)- Here are some fun events happening in southern Arizona this weekend:
Veraison Poker Run
- Saturday- Sunday
- 157 N. Railroad Avenue in Willcox
- Tickets: $30-$35
- More details, click here.
HarvestFest at Sonoita Vineyards
- Saturday
- 10AM- 4PM; Grape stomp event at 1PM
- Sonoita Vineyards, 290 Elgin-Canelo Road in Elgin
- General admission is $30 (pre-purchase), Ticket at door is $35, VIP ticket is $95
- More details, click here.
Dog Days of Summer!
- Now-Sep 30th
- 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. daily
- Tucson Botanical Gardens
- Dog admission: $3
- More details, click here.
20TH Annual Ward 4 Back To School Bash
- Saturday
- 8-10 a.m.
- Ward 4 Office, 8123 E. Poinciana Drive
- Giving away 750 backpacks filled with school supplies
- More details, click here.