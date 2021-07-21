Skip to Content

4 THE WEEKEND: Calling all wine lovers

5:57 pm

TUCSON (KVOA)- Here are some fun events happening in southern Arizona this weekend:

Veraison Poker Run

  • Saturday- Sunday 
  • 157 N. Railroad Avenue in Willcox
  • Tickets: $30-$35
  • More details, click here.

HarvestFest at Sonoita Vineyards

  • Saturday
  • 10AM- 4PM; Grape stomp event at 1PM
  • Sonoita Vineyards, 290 Elgin-Canelo Road in Elgin
  • General admission is $30 (pre-purchase), Ticket at door is $35, VIP ticket is $95
  • More details, click here.

Dog Days of Summer!

  • Now-Sep 30th
  • 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. daily
  • Tucson Botanical Gardens
  • Dog admission: $3
  • More details, click here.

20TH Annual Ward 4 Back To School Bash

  • Saturday
  • 8-10 a.m.
  • Ward 4 Office, 8123 E. Poinciana Drive
  • Giving away 750 backpacks filled with school supplies
  • More details, click here.
Priscilla Casper

Priscilla Casper is an anchor and multi-skilled journalist for News 4 Tucson. She anchors weekdays at noon and 5 p.m.

