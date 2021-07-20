Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 9:56PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 855 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Florence Junction, or near Gold Canyon, moving northwest at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek,

Chandler Heights, Gold Camp, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield,

Usery Mountain Park, Superstition Springs Mall, Magma, San Tan

Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Superstition Mountains, Kings

Ranch, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport and San Tan Mountain Park.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 187 and 211.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 25 and 43.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.