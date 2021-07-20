Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 9:19PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 819 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Florence Junction, or 9 miles southeast of Gold Canyon, moving
northwest at 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Florence Junction, Queen Valley,
Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Lost Dutchman State
Park and Goldfield.
This includes the following highways…
US Highway 60 between mile markers 195 and 219.
AZ Route 79 between mile markers 143 and 150.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.