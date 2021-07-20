Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 9:19PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 819 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Florence Junction, or 9 miles southeast of Gold Canyon, moving

northwest at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Florence Junction, Queen Valley,

Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Lost Dutchman State

Park and Goldfield.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 195 and 219.

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 143 and 150.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.