Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 9:14PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 814 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving west at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force

Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,

South Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East

Sahuarita, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Summit, Tucson Estates,

Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Valencia West and

Tucson International Airport.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.