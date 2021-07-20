Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 8:22PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 8:22PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
At 722 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles north of Kearny, or 13 miles northwest of Christmas, moving
west at 10 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Top-Of-The-World.
This includes US Highway 60 near mile marker 235.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.