At 717 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Corona De Tucson, or 11 miles east of Sahuarita, moving west at 10

mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De

Tucson, Summit and Tucson International Airport.