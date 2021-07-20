Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 7:22PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 622 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Christmas, moving west at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Hayden and Christmas.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 139 and 143, and between mile

markers 146 and 158.

AZ Route 177 near mile marker 138.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.