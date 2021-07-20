Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 5:47PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 447 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Top-Of-The-World, or 8 miles northeast of Superior, moving west at 5

mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Superior and Top-Of-The-World.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 226 and 240.

AZ Route 177 between mile markers 166 and 167.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.