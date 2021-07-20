Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 10:13PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 912 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Oro Valley, moving west at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm, along

with heavy rain.

Locations impacted include…

Northwest Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes,

Flowing Wells, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Saguaro

National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Tucson Estates, Picture

Rocks and Dove Mountain.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.