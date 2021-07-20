Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 20 at 9:37PM MDT until July 20 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 834 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near north central

to northeast Tucson, moving west and northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights,

Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Tucson International Airport, Summit,

Catalina Foothills, and Tucson Estates.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 251 and 272.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 54 and 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 72.

Route 86 between mile markers 164 and 171.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.