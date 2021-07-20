Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 20 at 9:17PM MDT until July 20 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 816 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near southeast

Tucson, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel

Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo

Yaqui Reservation, Tucson International Airport, Valencia West,

Summit, Catalina Foothills, Tucson Estates, Rita Ranch and San

Xavier Mission.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 251 and 272.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 54 and 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 72.

Route 86 between mile markers 164 and 171.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.