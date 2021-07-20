Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 20 at 9:02PM MDT until July 20 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 801 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oracle,

moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Oracle, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and

Oracle Junction.

This includes the following highways…

Route 77 between mile markers 89 and 112.

Route 79 near mile marker 92.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.